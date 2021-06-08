Stephen A. Smith Has A Blunt Message For The Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks were absolutely manhandled by the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference second round series on Monday night.

After falling behind by 24 points in the first half, the Bucks never turned things around and fell in a massive blowout loss, 125-86. At one point, the Nets stretched the lead to 49 and both teams emptied their benches early on the fourth quarter, much to the disappointment of Stephen A. Smith.

The ESPN host lit into the Bucks in a tweet on Monday, calling their effort in the loss “embarrassing.” Like many other NBA fans and pundits, Smith thought this series would be entertaining but so far, it’s been the complete opposite.

“Losses happen come playoff time, obviously. We all know that. But when you’re getting your asses kicked — like the Bucks are right now, with the Brooklyn Nets emptying their bench with 9 min left, this is some inexcusable S&[email protected]! Just embarrassing. So much for a decent series!” Smith tweeted.

The Bucks looked lost on both ends of the floor on Monday and head coach Mike Budenholzer failed to make adjustments throughout the contest. On defense, Milwaukee struggled to limit Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving as the Nets duo combined for 54 points in the rout. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton got off to tepid starts on offense and couldn’t pull the Bucks back into the game in the second half.

The Nets never trailed in their Game 2 win.

The series will now swing back to Milwaukee where the Bucks will desperately need to take Game 3. Antetokounmpo and Budenholzer faced a mountain of criticism after last year’s playoff exit and will surely face similar backlash if things don’t change quickly against the Nets.

Game 3 will get underway from Milwaukee at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.