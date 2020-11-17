Stephen A. Smith Updates His Prediction For Giannis

The Milwaukee Bucks executed two major trades on Monday night, attempting to bolster the roster around star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee acquired point guard Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans in a blockbuster deal, surrendering three first-round picks and two pick swaps in the process. The Bucks also traded for wing Bogdan Bogdanovic from the Sacramento Kings.

Giannis is under contract for this season, but the Bucks are hoping to sign him to a five-year super max deal to keep him in Milwaukee long-term. Obviously, the hope is that last night’s moves make the team a more attractive fit for the “Greek Freak” moving forward.

Despite all of this, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith isn’t so sure it will all work out for Milwaukee. On First Take today, Smith said he still fears Giannis might leave town, and the Bucks should be prepared in case that happens.

“I could be wrong, but I just don’t see him staying in Milwaukee unless they win a title,” Smith said. “If this doesn’t get them over the hump, I personally don’t see the “Greek Freak” staying in Milwaukee. And so because of that…it still does not prevent you from considering moving [Giannis] before the trade deadline expires in the event that you don’t think he’s going to stay.”

.@stephenasmith STILL doesn't see Giannis staying in Milwaukee and wants the Bucks to entertain trade offers this season. "You cannot lose the Greek Freak for nothing!" pic.twitter.com/AUOqxrqmuN — First Take (@FirstTake) November 17, 2020

Giannis is coming off his second-straight NBA MVP campaign. The Bucks also finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference for the second year in a row.

However, Milwaukee fell to the Miami Heat in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.