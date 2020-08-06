Steve Kerr Shot Down 1 Question About Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is one year away from his contract expiring. If the reigning MVP ends up hitting the open market, the Golden State Warriors could be a potential suitor for him.

The Warriors became a dynasty just a few years ago because they landed Kevin Durant in free agency. He formed an incredible trio with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Since there is mutual respect between Antetokounmpo and Curry, fans have been dreaming of a potential pairing between them.

Although it’s fun to speculate about where the ‘Greek Freak’ may sign, there won’t be many leaks out there due to NBA tampering rules. In fact, the tampering rules prevented Steve Kerr from commenting on Antetokounmpo during his appearance on ‘The Bill Simmons Podcast.’

When asked about Antetokounmpo potentially being a one-of-a-kind player, Kerr said “Media Steve is gone, Bill.” Simmons then responded “You can’t even answer?”

Kerr’s next response was pretty hilarious, as he said “Coach Steve doesn’t want to get fined.”

Any comment on Antetokounmpo could have resulted in a fine for Kerr. The NBA has made itself clear that it doesn’t want coaches talking about players on opposing teams.

It’s not a secret that Antetokounmpo will be the top free agent on the market in 2021. Coaches around the league will have to be careful with what they say about him.

Over the past few years we’ve seen Magic Johnson and Doc Rivers receive fines for their comments about soon-to-be free agents. Kerr should be in the clear though considering that he completely avoided Simmons’ question.