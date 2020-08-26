The Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic were expected to tip off for Game 5 of their series at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday afternoon.

However, when 4:00 p.m. ET rolled around, the Bucks reportedly refused to take the floor. According to a report from NBA insider Shams Charania, the Milwaukee and NBA personnel are “standing outside of Bucks’ locker room where players have been adamant about sitting Game 5 in protest.”

Orlando players took the floor before the game for their warm-up. However, after the Bucks players decided not to take the floor, members of the Magic walked off the court as well.

According to new reports, the team has officially decided not to play Game 5.

Here’s the report from Shams Charania.

Bucks players formalized decision pregame to boycott Game 5 against Orlando, per sources. Magic players wanted to play, but then returned to locker room. @TheAthleticNBA story: https://t.co/aWBTPrhdNX — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020

Earlier Wednesday, a report suggested the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors were considering a similar course of action.

Milwaukee’s decision to not play this afternoon will likely have a domino effect on how the rest of the NBA responds.

The boycott comes in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by police over the weekend. Blake, a 29-year-old Black man in Kenosha, Wis., was shot multiple times in his back by police officers as he tried to enter his vehicle on Sunday.

Blake’s family claims he was trying to break up a fight before the shooting. He was paralyzed – perhaps permanently – from the waist down as a result of the shooting.