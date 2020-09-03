There Are Reportedly 2 Frontrunners For Giannis’ Free Agency

The Milwaukee Bucks are in a 2-0 hole against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. As a result, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee is being speculated.

So who are the frontrunners for the Greek Freak if he decides to leave Milwaukee in 2021 and test the open market? According to the latest reports, two teams are standing out from the crowd.

On Thursday, Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors appear to be the frontrunners. Per the report, the teams’ respective interests in Giannis are “an open secret” at the Orlando bubble.

Giannis has a somewhat unsavory history with both teams. The Raptors knocked his Bucks out of the Conference Finals last year, and Miami is on pace to knock him out this year.

“…many in league circles believe Miami and Toronto are the frontrunners in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, with one observer telling Yahoo Sports ‘it’s an open secret’ within the Orlando bubble,” Goodwill reported.

Given Giannis’ struggles against the two teams, many people will likely accuse him of having a “if you can’t beat them, join them” mentality. But there’s no denying that the Heat and Raptors have proven they can win without megastars. Adding Giannis would make either one of them an instant title contender.

The 2019 NBA offseason offered all kinds of drama with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard and others making waves.

But Giannis’ free agency might give all of last year’s movers and shakers a run for their money.

Antetokounmpo is under contract for one more season, but he’s eligible to sign a supermax contract this offseason. If he refuses to do so, the 2021 free agency speculation will reach another level.