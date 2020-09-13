There’s 1 Big Question Following Giannis’ Meeting With Ownership

On the same day Giannis Antetokounmpo met with Bucks’ ownership, he mysteriously unfollowed all of his Milwaukee teammates on Instagram. This begs the question: did he change up his social-media follows before or after his meeting with Bucks’ ownership?

There’s plenty of speculation that Giannis’ time in Milwaukee could soon come to an end. The Bucks’ postseason came to an abrupt and surprising end at the hands of Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat this past week.

Giannis did all he could to carry his team to a series win, but didn’t receive too much help from his supporting cast. Sidekick Khris Middleton in particular was underwhelming when Giannis and the Bucks needed him the most.

In the midst of fast-spreading rumors, Giannis met with Bucks’ ownership on Saturday to discuss potential future plans. He also unfollowed all of his Bucks’ teammates on Saturday, but it’s still unclear if that came before or after the meeting. The difference could have massive implications.

ok i’ll bite…was the meeting before or after he unfollowed everybody? — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) September 13, 2020

If Giannis made the social media changes before the meeting, it likely doesn’t mean much. But if he did so after, that could spell plenty of trouble for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Giannis is the heart and soul of the Bucks’ organization. But Milwaukee needs to land him another star player during the off-season – Chris Paul could be a candidate.

This is going to be a long and stressful off-season for the Milwaukee Bucks and their fans. It may be a few months before Giannis decides his future plans.