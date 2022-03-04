Bulls Player Calls Out Grayson Allen Ahead Of Tonight’s Game

When the Bulls and Bucks met on Jan. 21, Grayson Allen picked up a flagrant-2-foul by basically pulling Alex Caruso down while he was driving to the rim for a layup. Caruso unfortunately suffered a serious wrist injury on the play.

On Friday night, the Bulls and Bucks will meet again in what should be an intense matchup. Even though Tristan Thompson signed with the Bulls after the Jan. 21 incident, he’s going out of his way to support Caruso.

A day before tipoff, Thompson made it clear that he’s not happy with Allen.

“S–t. Take one of my dogs out like that, we’re gonna have issues,” Thompson told reporters on Thursday. “You gotta set the tone. That’s what Bulls basketball is about, setting the tone. What he did affected one of our guys, and I don’t think anyone should forget about that.”

Thompson added that tonight’s game between the Bucks and Bulls could get chippy.

“So I’m pretty sure the United Center is gonna be rocking tomorrow. I think guys have [it] in the back off their head. And if guys wanna play chippy, let’s play chippy. I like it. I like a little blood and sweat, so I enjoy it.”

Tristan Thompson's full answer when asked about Bulls' matchup with Bucks and Grayson Allen tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/3a6surkwgJ — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) March 4, 2022

Hopefully, neither team crosses the line tonight. That being said, it wouldn’t surprise us to see some type of altercation on the court.

The Bulls and Bucks will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.