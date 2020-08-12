Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo Ejected After Head-Butting Mo Wagner

On Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks squared off against the Washington Wizards in what was billed as an easy win for Milwaukee.

Unfortunately for fans of the Bucks, the team’s fearless leader didn’t last very long in the game. Milwaukee star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo got into an altercation with Mo Wagner and left the game swiftly.

So, what did the Bucks star do to deserve getting ejected from the contest? Well, he decided to head-butt the young Wizards forward after getting into a disagreement with him.

Check it out.

Giannis is out of here pic.twitter.com/7QBvro0dfZ — DOT SMOKE #VERZUZ (@DDotOmen) August 12, 2020

Giannis is likely the league MVP once again this season. However, it’s not a good look for him to be getting ejected from games while the Bucks look to gain momentum heading into the playoffs.

Washington is well out of the race and shouldn’t be able to impact Giannis’ mood. And yet, here we are, watching the reigning league MVP getting tossed from a meaningless game.

He played just 10 minutes during the game, but racked up 12 points and nine rebounds before getting bounced. Milwaukee currently holds a 46-35 lead with just over five minutes left in the first half.

Unfortunately for Giannis, his actions could have a negative impact on the team’s future. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him get suspended for at least one game before the playoffs kick off.

Regardless, it wasn’t a smart decision from Giannis.