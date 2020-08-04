Video: Giannis Had A NSFW Message For Brooklyn Nets Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo got into a heated scuffle with Nets forward Donta Hall during the Bucks game on Tuesday.

Milwaukee is looking to secure the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference on Tuesday. A win against the Nets would secure that prestigious feat. Brooklyn’s making life difficult for the Bucks on Tuesday, though.

Nets forward Donta Hall got locked up with Giannis as the two fought for a rebound in the second quarter. Hall proceeded to get frustrated by the entanglement and eventually shoved Giannis to the ground.

Giannis – who stays level-headed most of the time – got right up and had a few choice words for the Brooklyn forward. He had to be held back by refs and teammates as Giannis and Hall continue to exchange words.

Giannis and Donta Hall get into a scuffle 😳 pic.twitter.com/FHEsFrIf9b — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 4, 2020

Fortunately, no brawl ensued. Giannis was able to regain his composure and walk away from the incident. No. 34 has bigger and better things to focus on as the NBA Playoffs near.

I love this so much pic.twitter.com/E4KdZ999Wv — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) August 4, 2020

The Bucks will secure the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference if they beat the Nets today. Brooklyn could also serve as Milwaukee’s first round opponent in the playoffs. After today’s game, the Bucks have five regular-season contests remaining until the postseason begins in the middle of August.

Giannis and the Bucks certainly appear to be the favorite to reach the NBA Finals out of the east as long as the team can remain healthy.