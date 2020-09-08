Video Shows Giannis Arriving To Game 5 In A Walking Boot

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo suit up for the Bucks’ Game 5 against the Miami Heat on Tuesday? That’s the lingering question as the pivotal playoff contest approaches.

On the brink of elimination, the Bucks outlasted the red-hot Heat on Sunday in a 118-115 win. Milwaukee’s massive victory was remarkable for one reason: Giannis missed the second half after suffering an ankle injury in the second quarter.

Khris Middleton and company heroically kept the Bucks’ season alive. Now, they’ll look to do the same on Tuesday in Game 5 against the Miami Heat. Will Giannis be available to play?

The 2019 NBA MVP showed up to the Bucks’ Game 5 against Miami sporting a walking boot on his right foot. It’s still unclear if he’ll play tonight.

If Giannis Antetokounmpo can’t give it a go tonight, the Bucks will once again turn to Khris Middleton. Middleton had 36 points, eight rebounds and eight assists on Sunday. He’ll need another big performance to keep the Bucks’ season alive.

Jimmy Butler and the Heat have looked like a true NBA Finals contender in the second round against the Bucks. Miami’s been able to cool-down Milwaukee’s offensive attack, stifling Giannis in the process.

The last thing this Heat team can afford to do is lose Game 5 and allow the Bucks to get one step closer to pulling off an improbably 3-0 series comeback.

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Miami Heat in Game 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT.