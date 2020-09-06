Video Shows How Giannis Reacted To Team’s Game 4 Win

The Milwaukee Bucks held off the Miami Heat today to avoid being swept in the Eastern Conference Semifinals – and they did so with MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo out for most of the game.

Giannis was forced to leave Game 4 after only 12 minutes on the court with a foot injury. But he stuck around in the locker room and cheered his team on as they overcame a fourth-quarter deficit and won the game in overtime.

After the game, Giannis was waiting to congratulate his victorious teammates. Video from the locker room shows the Greek Freak giving them high-fives and slaps on the shoulder as they celebrated their 118-115 overtime win.

Also visible was a bandage just below Giannis’ knee. He was out of his shoes and wearing one sock on his left foot, and was barefoot on the other.

Giannis congratulating the Bucks after the win in Game 4. pic.twitter.com/5XFphnXjgU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 6, 2020

Giannis had a strong enough outing on the court during the limited time he had. He recorded 19 points and four rebounds before being forced out of the game.

But the Bucks managed to pick up the slack from their perennial All-Star forward.

Khris Middleton had a game-leading 36 points, while Eric Bledsoe recorded a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double. Center Brook Lopez added another 14 points, while George Hill and Donte DiVincenzo added 12 and 10 points respectively.

The prognosis on Giannis’ injured foot remains to be determined. But the Bucks are still in the unenviable position of being down 3-1 in the playoffs.

It’ll be tough even if he is back to full health by Tuesday.