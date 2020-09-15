Vince Carter Makes A Prediction For Giannis’ NBA Future

Former NBA great Vince Carter has a new prediction for Giannis Antetokounmpo and his future with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Had the Bucks at least advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, there likely wouldn’t be any concern Giannis would stick with the Bucks long-term. But Milwaukee’s shocking second-round series loss to the Miami Heat has sparked a whirlwind of rumors regarding the Bucks’ superstar.

Giannis is still on contract with the Bucks through the 2021 season, but there’s always the possibility he demands a trade. If he plays for Milwaukee in 2021, he’ll then be due for a massive contract in 2022. The question is: is he committed to the Milwaukee Bucks long-term?

Carter thinks so. The former NBA great thinks Giannis is similar to Damian Lillard: they both want to remain loyal to their first NBA team. For now, Carter believes Giannis is going to stick with the Bucks for the foreseeable future.

“I honestly really don’t foresee Giannis leaving,” Carter said, via ESPN’s “Get Up” on Tuesday. “I think it’s encouraging hearing what he’s hearing from the organization. I look at him like a Damian Lillard, who feels like he can win a championship there and that he’s good enough to where guys want to come play with him. (Milwaukee) is not the biggest market in the world, but I don’t think that matters. Guys will migrate to a good team, if need be.”

Take a look at the rest of Carter’s comments on Giannis in the video below.

.@mrvincecarter15 sees Giannis as a "Damian Lillard," staying in Milwaukee. "I honestly don't foresee Giannis leaving." pic.twitter.com/aOh3K9pe75 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 15, 2020

Giannis has remain committed to the Bucks up to this point.

If Milwaukee hopes to keep it that way – which the Bucks most certainly do – the organization needs to land another star player this off-season.