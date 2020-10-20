Zach Lowe Names 1 Team To Watch For Victor Oladipo Trade

Victor Oladipo still has one more year remaining on his contract with the Indiana Pacers. However, the All-Star guard has been linked to a bunch of trade scenarios this offseason.

Oladipo was blossoming into a superstar for the Pacers prior to suffering a major quad injury. This past season, he averaged 14.5 points and 2.9 assists per game.

Since he’s still just 28 years old, Oladipo has plenty of time to show that he’s capable of being a top player in the NBA. Whether or not he does that with Indiana is unclear right now.

According to NBA insider Zach Lowe, there’s at least one contender in the Eastern Conference that might have interest in acquiring Oladipo.

“I’ll give you a team I’m keeping an eye on with Victor Oladipo…Milwaukee,” Lowe said. “Just keeping my eye on them…that’s all I’m saying, that’s all I’m going to say.”

Milwaukee might need to shake up its roster if it wants to capitalize on its final year with Giannis Antetokounmpo under contract.

Outside of Khris Middleton, the Bucks don’t have a reliable scorer that can help out Antetokounmpo when the going gets tough. Adding a playmaker like Oladipo would dramatically help the Bucks, especially if they can dump off Eric Bledsoe’s contract in the process.

There have also been rumors about Miami keeping an eye on Oladipo, but those talks have gone silent in recent weeks.