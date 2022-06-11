Adam Sandler Raves About NBA Star's Acting Skills

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Actor Adam Sandler is seen filming scenes on the set of Netflix feature film "Hustle" on September 29, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images) Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Netflix's Hustle officially released. The film stars Adam Sandler, who plays an international scout for the Philadelphia 76ers named Stanley Sugerman.

While on The Big Podcast with Shaq, Sandler was asked about Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards' role in the movie.

Sandler revealed that Juancho Hernangomez, who plays Bo Cruz in the film, vouched for Edwards because they were teammates on the Timberwolves.

It didn't take very long for Edwards to prove to the producers that he could handle the role of Kermit Wilts.

Sandler was so impressed by Edwards' acting skills, calling him a "star" both on and off the court.

"He's the most confident dude, but he's humble in a way. He really is like a star," Sandler said.

There's a scene from Hustle that's going viral this week because fans can't get enough of Edwards' skills as an actor.

After hearing what Sandler had to say about Edwards, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the former No. 1 pick in another movie at some point in the future.