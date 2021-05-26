The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: Alex Rodriguez’s NBA Purchase Might Be In Jeopardy

A closeup of Alex Rodriguez.NEW YORK, NY - MAY 08: Sports commentator and former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez takes part in a panel during WSJ's The Future of Everything Festival at Spring Studios on May 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Two weeks ago, it seemed as if former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and tech entrepreneur Marc Lore were destined to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves from current owner Glen Taylor. Now, it appears their deal is in jeopardy.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Meyer Orbach, the second-largest shareholder in the Timberwolves, filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court alleging that Taylor’s pending sale is in violation of the franchise’s partnership agreement.

Orbach’s complaint states that Taylor didn’t honor the “tag-along rights,” which allows minority investors to sell their interests in the team before Taylor sells his own.

Another reason Orbach filed this complaint is because Taylor didn’t include a clause in the sale that requires Rodriguez and Lore to keep the Timberwolves in Minnesota once they become the new owners.

Taylor, however, previously said that his agreement with Rodriguez and Lore included a provision that would require them to keep the team in Minnesota.

“They will keep the team here, yes,” Taylor said, via ESPN “We will put it in the agreement. At this point, we have a letter of intent, but when we make up the contract, we’ll put that in there. That’s no problem. That won’t be a problem.”

Rodriguez and Lore cannot receive final approval for this sale until the NBA’s board of governors vote. This complaint will most likely complicate matters for them.

If this sale doesn’t go through, it’d be a crushing blow to Rodriguez since he already missed out on a chance to acquire the New York Mets.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.