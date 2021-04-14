Anthony Edwards Has Blunt Comment About Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez doesn’t know much about basketball, other than being a fan. But he’ll take a stab in the sport when he becomes part- and eventually majority-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

A-Rod has an exciting young team to work with in Minnesota, led by rising star Anthony Edwards. Funny enough, Rodriguez and Edwards already have something in common: they don’t know much about each other.

During Edwards’ media session on Tuesday, a reporter asked the former Georgia star what his thoughts are on A-Rod becoming the new owner. Edwards, unintentionally, had a hilarious response.

The Timberwolves rookie admitted he doesn’t know who A-Rod is and doesn’t know much about baseball overall. Well, he’ll have to get up to speed rather quickly.

“I don’t know who that is,” Edwards said of Rodriguez. “I know he’s going to be the owner. But I don’t know anything about baseball.”

"Who is he?" Anthony Edwards when asked about A-Rod becoming the new governor of the T-Wolves 😂 (via @DaneMooreNBA)pic.twitter.com/SZehFMeKSd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 14, 2021

It’s pretty difficult to not know who Alex Rodriguez is these days. He’s not only a baseball icon, but a major celebrity. He’s also in a relationship with singer and actress Jennifer Lopez.

Regardless, Anthony Edwards has plenty of time to find out who A-Rod is. The 45-year-old won’t become the Timberwolves’ full owner for several years. He’ll start out as a part owner and receive some guidance and mentorship from current majority owner Glen Taylor.

By the time A-Rod and his business partner become the full owners of the Timberwolves, we’re sure Edwards will know plenty about the former baseball star.