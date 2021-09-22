Breaking: NBA GM Fired On Wednesday Afternoon

NBA teams will soon report to training camp ahead of the start of a new regular season, but the Minnesota Timberwolves will be doing so with a new general manager.

Wolves owner Glen Taylor announced that the organization dismissed President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas on Wednesday afternoon. No justification was given for the firing, but Taylor affirmed the franchise’s commitment to building a winning team when sharing the news.

“Today, the Minnesota Timberwolves parted ways with President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas,” the Wolves and Minnesota Lynx owner said in a statement, via Marc Stein. “As an organization, we remain committed to building a winning team that our fans and city can be proud of.”

Rosas, 43, struggled to build a Western conference contender in Minnesota in his two years on the job. Even still, the timing of his firing is strange and will surely be felt by those around the organization.

Rosas took over as the Timberwolves president of basketball operations on May 1, 2019, after spending 16 years under Daryl Morey with the Houston Rockets. He briefly joined the Dallas Mavericks as their general manager for three months in 2013, but left to return to Houston.

With the start of training camp scheduled for next week and the Timberwolves season opener less than a month away, Minnesota will need to scramble to find a new hire. That individual will be forced to step into a fairly bleak situation with a short time to prepare for the beginning of the regular season.

The Timberwolves have gone a combined 42-94 over the last two years and have struggled to climb up the ladder in the Western Conference. The team boasts bright spots in big man Karl-Anthony Towns and 2020 rookie sensation Anthony Edwards, but is still far from challenging the league’s top teams.

Minnesota’s new general manager will need to be up for the challenge of turning around the franchise in the next few years.