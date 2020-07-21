On Tuesday afternoon, a report suggested Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor is interested in selling the team.

According to a report from Sportico, retained The Raine Group to sell the franchise he’s owned since 1995. Several parties have already made offers for the club, but none have panned out just yet.

Not long after the initial report came out, a new report suggested a former NBA star is interested in making a bid. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Kevin Garnett is in the mix.

That’s right, the longtime Timberwolves star is reportedly “seriously interested” in making a bid for the team. “Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett and a group of investors are seriously interested in and exploring bid for Minnesota Wolves from Glen Taylor,” Charania said.

NBA/Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett and a group of investors are seriously interested in and exploring bid for Minnesota T’Wolves from Glen Taylor, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 21, 2020

Taylor bought the team in 1995 for $88 million. According to Sportico, he’s seeking just north of $1.2 billion for the franchise.

Garnett, of course, doesn’t have that kind of money laying around. However, with investors, he could easily make a strong case to become an owner of the franchise.

No one is more synonymous with the Timberwolves’ name than Garnett. He played for the franchise from 1995-2007 and then again from 2015-16.

The 15-time NBA All-Star hasn’t played since 2016, but it looks like he could be getting back in the game. Off the court, of course.

We’ll have to wait and see who hands out the winning bid.