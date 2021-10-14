Karl-Anthony Towns Reacts To Kyrie Irving’s Decision

As Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving continues to double, triple and quadruple down on his decision not to take the COVID-19 vaccine, people are wondering what Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has to say on the matter.

Towns lost his mother and six family members to COVID-19. He himself contracted the dangerous virus this past January and missed 13 games because of it.

But while Towns calls himself “a strong believer in the vaccine,” he said in an interview with NJ.com that he has no problem with Kyrie being opposed to it. While he admits it would be contradictory not to be pro-vaccine, he offers no resistance to those who choose not to get it.

“I’m obviously a strong believer in the vaccine,” Towns said. “I’ve been through so much and it would be kind of contradictory to not be on the pro-vaccine side. But what I will say is that I believe in choice and I like to give people their choice and I have no problem with people having their choice.”

Kyrie Irving has been banned from all Nets activities until he gets the vaccine. Kyrie said on Wednesday night that he remains undecided on the vaccine.

Piscataway native, Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns practices on N.J. court named for his mother who died from COVID-19 https://t.co/a0mBGKSLch pic.twitter.com/eR0Ui23O9x — NJ.com Sports (@NJ_Sports) October 13, 2021

Towns added a blunt message for those who have chosen to not receive the vaccine.

“I think that’s not only a human right, but it’s an American right as well.. … They make their own decisions on their own bodies and their own families. I have no ill will towards that,” Towns continued. “The only thing I would say is just don’t give me a (expletive) excuse why [you don’t get the vaccine]…You don’t want to do it, that’s your choice.”

Minnesota opens the 2021-22 season on Oct. 20 against Houston.