Karl-Anthony Towns Reveals His Wild Pregame Ritual

Each and every athlete has a pre-game ritual they stick to before games – and some are more bizarre than others.

From listening to the same music or wearing the same pre-game outfit every athlete has the ritual they stick to. For Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, he’s taking his ritual to an interesting place.

Earlier today Towns spoke with the media and revealed how he gets pumped up for a big game. According to NBA reporter Dane Moore, Towns’ pregame ritual is watching two gorillas fighting to the death.

Karl-Anthony Towns said his pregame ritual to pump him up this season is watching two gorillas fighting to the death. — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) October 19, 2021

“Before games, I know Kobe had talked about that he had used to listen to Halloween-themed music and that would really get him going. I really have just been watching tow gorillas fight before every game,” he said. “I’ve been addicted to that. I want to see who is the best in the laws of nature.”

“I’m watching gorillas fight all day. I know if I’m in that video, I’m leaving out alive. Someone gotta die. Ain’t gonna be me,” Towns said.

It’s certainly one of the more bizarre pre-game rituals we’ve ever heard of.