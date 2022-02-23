During this year’s All-Star Weekend, a video of Karl-Anthony Towns greeting Michael Jordan went viral. It was a funny exchange in large part because Jordan appeared to be sarcastically mocking the former No. 1 overall pick.

Jordan was kind to Mavericks star Luke Doncic just a few moments before he spoke to Towns. Once the Timberwolves center entered the picture, the six-time NBA champion changed his tone.

In a recent Twitch stream, Towns explained what happened during his recent exchange with Jordan.

“MJ looks at me, and he goes, ‘I remember what you did to my team. I seen what you did to my team. F–k you!’” Towns said. “And I said, ‘Yeah! I like this energy!’ That’s why you see me right in the video go, ‘Yeah!'”

Towns said the best part about this moment is that Jordan matched his energy.

“And the funniest part, MJ is so iconic and so competitive,” Towns added. “He looks back at me and goes, ‘Yeah!'”

Before the All-Star break, Towns had 39 points and 15 points in a win over the Hornets.

Clearly, Jordan didn’t forget about Towns’ performance from Feb. 15.