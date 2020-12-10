Wife Of NBA Player Spotted With Larsa Pippen Files For Divorce

The wife of the NBA player who was spotted holding hands with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, has filed for divorce.

TMZ Sports is reporting that the wife of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley has officially filed for divorce following last week’s news.

Last week, Beasley and Larsa Pippen were spotted holding hands in the mall.

This wasn’t the first time Larsa Pippen has been linked to a current NBA player. Back in 2019, she was rumored to be dating Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons. Larsa Pippen denied those rumors, though.

“I never even saw him, let alone left with him,” Larsa said on Instagram, as noted by TMZ Sports. “He dated my bff’s sister and I would never.”

Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, has reportedly filed for divorce in the wake of this dating rumor.

Beasley, 24, averaged 11.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last season.

The Timberwolves guard signed a four-year, $60 million contract to stay in Minnesota this offseason.