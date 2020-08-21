NBA Draft Lottery: Here’s Who Won The No. 1 Pick

The 2020 NBA Draft lottery results are in. The Minnesota Timberwolves have obtained the No. 1 overall pick for October’s 2020 NBA Draft.

The Golden State Warriors, just a season removed from an NBA Finals appearance and two years removed from an NBA Championship, entered the night with the best odds to win the No. 1 overall pick. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves trailed the Warriors just slightly in the odds department.

But it’s the Timberwolves that’ll draft first in October’s NBA Draft. Here’s a look at the official 2020 NBA Draft lottery results:

Minnesota Timberwolves Golden State Warriors Charlotte Hornets Chicago Bulls Cleveland Cavaliers Atlanta Hawks Detroit Pistons New York Knicks Washington Wizards Phoenix Suns San Antonio Spurs Sacramento Kings New Orleans Pelicans Boston Celtics

In regards to which collegiate player is receiving No. 1 pick hype, there’s no clear favorite. LaMelo Ball, Lonzo’s younger brother, is an obvious candidate. But there’s always plenty of drama surrounding the Ball family.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s Anthony Edwards – a 6-foot-6 shooting guard – could be an option after Edwards scored 19.1 points per game for the Bulldogs in the 2019-20 season. A couple of forwards in Dayton’s Obi Toppin and Memphis’ James Wiseman have top-five potential written all over them, as well.

It’ll be interesting to see how the 2020 NBA Draft shakes out. A team like the Warriors – headlined by Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green – could use another forward, but may also look to add depth in the back-court or seek out a trade. Adding a player like Edwards could elevate the Warriors back to the top of the Western Conference.

The Cavaliers and Timberwolves remain in the rebuilding process. But Minnesota in particular needs just one or two more prominent players to pair with Karl Anthony-Towns and D’Angelo Russell to become a contender in the Western Conference.

As for the Knicks, the bad luck continued Thursday night. New York fans had hoped to sneak into the top five picks, but the organization fell all the way to No. 8.

The 2020 NBA Draft takes place Friday, Oct. 16 on ESPN.