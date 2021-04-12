NBA Announces Decision On Tonight’s Timberwolves Game

The NBA has officially postponed tonight’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets following the police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright on Sunday night.

The league released a statement announcing the news this afternoon. No makeup date for the contest has been announced.

“The decision to postpone was made by the NBA after consultation with the Timberwolves organization and local and state officials,” the release reads.

Wright was killed yesterday during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis. Since then, there have been protests in the Minneapolis area, with more scheduled to follow.

This afternoon’s MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins at Target Field was also postponed, as was tonight’s NHL game between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues.

The NBA announces it has officially postponed Brooklyn at Minnesota tonight: pic.twitter.com/PMwsohdY4r — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 12, 2021

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets and Timberwolves could play tomorrow in Minneapolis, though no decision has been made yet.

The Nets-Timberwolves could be played on Tuesday in Minneapolis, sources tell ESPN. Nets play in Philadelphia on Wednesday; Timberwolves host Bucks on Wednesday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 12, 2021

NHL officials have already said the Wild and Blues will play their rescheduled matchup one month from today.