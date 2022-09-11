NBA Star Anthony Edwards Apologizes For Homophobic Remark

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 14, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 107-101. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has apologized for using a homophobic slur in a social media post.

On his Instagram story, Edwards shared a video of a group of shirtless men hanging out on the street and referred to the group as "q---r ass n----s."

The high-flying guard was called out for his comment, and he apologized on Twitter this afternoon.

'What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry," Edwards wrote. " It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!"

Edwards, an All-Rookie performer in 2020-21 who helped lead the Timberwolves to the playoffs last season, is known for speaking his mind and being colorful. Usually, it's a good thing.

In this instance, it most definitely was not. Hopefully he learned an important lesson from this.