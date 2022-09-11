NBA Star Anthony Edwards Apologizes For Homophobic Remark
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has apologized for using a homophobic slur in a social media post.
On his Instagram story, Edwards shared a video of a group of shirtless men hanging out on the street and referred to the group as "q---r ass n----s."
The high-flying guard was called out for his comment, and he apologized on Twitter this afternoon.
'What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry," Edwards wrote. " It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!"
Edwards, an All-Rookie performer in 2020-21 who helped lead the Timberwolves to the playoffs last season, is known for speaking his mind and being colorful. Usually, it's a good thing.
In this instance, it most definitely was not. Hopefully he learned an important lesson from this.