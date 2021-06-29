1 NBA Team Rumored To Want Ben Simmons ‘Badly’

After another dismal postseason, the Philadelphia 76ers seem ready to shake things up this summer. Among the options available to the franchise is to trade away former No. 1 pick Ben Simmons.

The 24-year-old point guard disappointed yet again in the playoffs, as he showed extreme hesitancy to be aggressive on offense and fell apart at the free-throw line in the Sixers second round series against the Atlanta Hawks. Although he brings plenty of upside with his defensive versatility and play-making ability, Simmons might have overstayed his welcome in Philadelphia.

Most teams around the league will likely give the 76ers a call, should their franchise point guard appear on the trading block. Among the organizations expected to express extreme interest are the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News in Minneapolis, the Timberwolves want Simmons more than most.

“I texted with someone that knows Ben Simmons incredibly well, that has working knowledge of all things NBA…” Wolfson said earlier this week. “My text was, ‘How badly do the Wolves want to trade for Ben Simmons?’ This individual sent me a text, it was one word: ‘Badly.'”

“Make no mistake: the Wolves have trade interest in Ben Simmons.”

The Timberwolves are an intriguing landing spot for Simmons. The franchise has made the postseason just one time since 2004 and went 23-49 this past season, but the young point guard would get the chance to rehabilitate his reputation and regain his confidence in a larger role with the team.

To get a deal done for Simmons, the Timberwolves would likely have to part ways with with their own point guard D’Angelo Russell and/or a collection of their young players. Although the Sixers guard might not be an upgrade on the offensive end, he’d bring reliable defense and playmaking ability to a team that currently lacks both.

Before anything else happens, the 76ers will need to make Simmons available. For the time being, he’ll remain in Philadelphia, but if the organization appears ready to trade him, the floodgates will open.