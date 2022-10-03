NBA World Praying For Timberwolves Star Karl-Anthony Towns

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 03: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots the ball in the first against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on March 03, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods revealed the NBA star was hospitalized recently for an undisclosed illness.

Towns is back with the Minnesota Timberwolves now, but he won't play in the team's upcoming preseason opener. From the sound of things, the three-time All-Star was pretty sick.

Towns told reporters today that he just started walking again on Saturday following his non-COVID illness and is down to 231 pounds. Typically, the 6-foot-11 big man is listed at 250 pounds.

Towns has been through so much in recent years, including the loss of his mother to COVID in 2020, so it's no surprise that people are wishing for him to heal up and get some good luck.

The Timberwolves will open the preseason tomorrow night against the Miami Heat, but Towns will not be playing. We'll have to see what his availability is for Thursday's matchup with the Lakers.

Minnesota's 2022-23 regular season opener is set for October 19 against Oklahoma City.