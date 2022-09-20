NBA World Reacts To Anthony Edwards Punishment News
On Tuesday, the NBA fined Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards for using offensive and derogatory language on social media.
Edwards recently posted a video on Instagram of a group of men on a sidewalk. His caption for the post included a racial and homophobic slur.
Shortly after Edwards made that insensitive post, he issued an apology on Twitter.
"What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry," Edwards tweeted. "It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that."
Fast forward to this Tuesday, and Edwards has been fined $40,000.
NBA fans are skeptical about whether or not this fine is enough.
Edwards is a special talent on the hardwood, there's no denying that. However, this situation can't just be brushed to the side because of his basketball skills.
Hopefully, Edwards learns a lot from this experience.