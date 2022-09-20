NBA World Reacts To Anthony Edwards Punishment News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 14, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 107-101. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the NBA fined Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards for using offensive and derogatory language on social media.

Edwards recently posted a video on Instagram of a group of men on a sidewalk. His caption for the post included a racial and homophobic slur.

Shortly after Edwards made that insensitive post, he issued an apology on Twitter.

"What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry," Edwards tweeted. "It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that."

Fast forward to this Tuesday, and Edwards has been fined $40,000.

NBA fans are skeptical about whether or not this fine is enough.

Edwards is a special talent on the hardwood, there's no denying that. However, this situation can't just be brushed to the side because of his basketball skills.

Hopefully, Edwards learns a lot from this experience.