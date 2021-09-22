NBA World Reacts To Surprising Timberwolves News

On Wednesday afternoon, the NBA world was shocked to learn that the Minnesota Timberwolves decided to part ways with Gersson Rosas.

Wolves owner Glen Taylor announced that the organization dismissed the President of Basketball Operations today. It’s a stunning move just two months before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Fans were all asking the same questions following the news. Why would the team wait so long after last season to make a change?

One NBA analyst might have the answer.

“For quite some time now there has been dissension in the Timberwolves front office and organization, sources say,” NBA insider Dane Moore said this afternoon. “Moving on from Gersson Rosas is not an out of the blue development. In a critical year, with new ownership, the Wolves decided to act now rather than delay.”

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns appeared to be surprised by the news this afternoon.

“wtf…” he said on Twitter after the news broke.

Other fans aren’t sure what to make about the decision. While his early tenure may have been suspect, Rosas made a few great moves in 2020-21 before he was ousted prior to the 2021-22 season.

This makes no sense to me. Even though I’ve criticized him many times, Gersson Rosas has been a good GM for the Timberwolves. Took over with KAT Wiggins and nothing else. Now he surrounds KAT with DLo, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Beasley, Pat Bev, Naz Fired for what? https://t.co/u7Ike5RwOh — Timberwolves Jake (@AntEdwardsFC) September 22, 2021

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed EVP of Basketball Operations Sachin Gupta is expected to be promoted to the franchise’s interim head of basketball.

The basketball world is still stunned by the news – even a few hours later.