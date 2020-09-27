Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Malik Beasley was arrested on Saturday night, according to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

The 23-year-old Beasley was arrested at his home and charged with marijuana possession and receiving and concealing stolen property. He is being held without bail, per The Athletic report.

Beasley started in all 14 games he played in for the Timberwolves after being acquired from the Denver Nuggets via mid-season trade. During his time with Minnesota, he averaged 20.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from three-point territory.

The No. 19 overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft out of Florida State, Beasley spent his first three-and-a-half seasons in Denver. He is set to become a restricted free agent at the conclusion of the NBA season.

Beasley’s attorney provided a brief comment on the matter to The Athletic.

“At the time of the incident, multiple individuals were present at the residence,” Haney said. “The allegations against Malik will be defended vigorously.”

