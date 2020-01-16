At 15-25 on the season, the Minnesota Timberwolves are just a few games out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference. With a boost sorely needed, the team appears to be eyeing a blockbuster trade to get them over the hump.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Timberwolves are “intensifying” their pursuit of Golden State Warriors guard D’Angelo Russell. The Warriors are currently 9-33 with the worst record in the NBA, so they’ll likely be sellers at the deadline.

Russell is currently in his first year with the Warriors. He was traded to the team following his All-Star campaign with the Brooklyn Nets last year as part of a sign-and-trade package for Kevin Durant.

To date, he has been averaging a career-high 23.3 points per game.

Story with @JonKrawczynski: Minnesota is intensifying its pursuit of Warriors star D’Angelo Russell. Where those talks stand and more on @TheAthleticNBA: https://t.co/wE13kbw16H — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 16, 2020

Minnesota is currently on a three-game losing streak but has 10 games to play before the February 6 trade deadline. Six of those games will be at home.

If they can pull of a trade for Russell or another guard of similar talent, they could find themselves right back in the playoff race heading into the All-Star break.

Will the Timberwolves be able to land Russell before the trade deadline? And would his addition be what they need for a playoff push?