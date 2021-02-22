Breaking: NBA Head Coach Reportedly Fired Sunday Night

The first NBA head coaching firing of the 2020-21 season has reportedly been made.

According to a report from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Minnesota Timberwolves have fired head coach Ryan Saunders.

Ryan Saunders, 34, has been the Timberwolves’ head coach since 2018. He is the son of the late Flip Saunders, who was Minnesota’s head coach from 1995-2005 and again in 2014-15.

The Timberwolves have the worst record in the NBA this season. Minnesota is 7-24 on the season following Sunday’s loss to the New York Knicks.

“The Timberwolves won’t immediately name an interim coach tonight, sources said. Minnesota has dropped 24 of 31 games to start the season, leaving them with the worst record in the NBA,” Wojnarowski reports.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania is reporting that the Timberwolves have already decided on their next head coach.

“The Minnesota Timberwolves are hiring Toronto Raptors assistant coach Chris Finch as the new head coach on multiyear contract,” Charania reported.

The Timberwolves will next play on Tuesday night against the Bucks in Milwaukee. Tipoff between Minnesota and Milwaukee is set for 8 p.m. E.T.