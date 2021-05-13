Sports World Reacts To Alex Rodriguez Ownership News

Alex Rodriguez may have recently lost his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, but the former baseball star has gained an NBA ownership stake.

Along with tech entrepreneur Marc Lore, Rodriguez has agreed to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves from longtime owner Glen Taylor. The price of the sale is said to be $1.5 billion.

This transaction has been in the works for a while, and even though it hit some momentary snags, Rodriguez and Lore were able to seal the deal. Throughout his playing career and in his post-retirement days, Rodriguez has been many things, and now, he’s officially an NBA owner.

As is the case with a lot of things A-Rod does, the reaction to the news was swift from around the sports world.

Rodriguez and Lore are expected to sign formal paperwork shortly, and sources say A-Rod and Lore are equal, 50-50 partners in the purchase. https://t.co/9u5GqadCLH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 13, 2021

A-Rod once said he's rather be on cover of Fortune than Sports Illustrated. The baseball legend's ownership group has a deal in place to purchase the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves, reports by @byajperez. Full story in @FOS. https://t.co/LpZ52QtfNM — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) May 13, 2021

J.Lo – gets back with her ex

A-Rod – buys an NBA team https://t.co/m4qg1pvzFk — Megan Reyes (@megreyes_) May 13, 2021

My dad got a motorcycle when he and my mom split up. A-Rod got an NBA franchise. https://t.co/W81J2RNNQS — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) May 13, 2021

How many people would be willing to write a "You're Forgiven for leaving" card to A-Rod in the hopes he moves the team to Seattle? https://t.co/MEZQ1juq3e — Paul Gallant (@GallantSays) May 13, 2021

It will be interesting moving forward to see how hands on and visible Rodriguez is as an owner. As for the whole Seattle thing, that seems unlikely to happen, no matter how much fans in the Pacific Northwest are craving a new NBA team.

Rodriguez and Lore have their work cut out for them in terms of on-court product. The Timberwolves have made the playoffs just once in the last 17 seasons and are about to wrap up their 15th losing season in that time frame.