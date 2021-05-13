The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Alex Rodriguez Ownership News

Alex Rodriguez may have recently lost his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, but the former baseball star has gained an NBA ownership stake.

Along with tech entrepreneur Marc Lore, Rodriguez has agreed to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves from longtime owner Glen Taylor. The price of the sale is said to be $1.5 billion.

This transaction has been in the works for a while, and even though it hit some momentary snags, Rodriguez and Lore were able to seal the deal. Throughout his playing career and in his post-retirement days, Rodriguez has been many things, and now, he’s officially an NBA owner.

As is the case with a lot of things A-Rod does, the reaction to the news was swift from around the sports world.

It will be interesting moving forward to see how hands on and visible Rodriguez is as an owner. As for the whole Seattle thing, that seems unlikely to happen, no matter how much fans in the Pacific Northwest are craving a new NBA team.

Rodriguez and Lore have their work cut out for them in terms of on-court product. The Timberwolves have made the playoffs just once in the last 17 seasons and are about to wrap up their 15th losing season in that time frame.


