Timberwolves Fans Furious With Thursday's Announcer News

For the last 10 years, announcer Dave Benz has served as the play-by-play voice of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Today, he said goodbye to the role.

Bally Sports North opted not to renew Benz's contract, in a decision that reportedly came with the Timberwolves' blessing. Benz told The Athletic the situation is "very disheartening and very sad" and called today a "gut-wrenching" day.

Judging by the reaction from a vocal segment of the Timberwolves fan base on Twitter, Benz is not the only person upset about his departure.

Timberwolves diehards have been letting Bally Sports know their feelings all day.

After taking over as the Timberwolves' play-by-play man in 2012, Benz went on to win four sports Emmy's in the Upper Midwest region.

There is no timetable set for naming Benz's replacement, but whoever it will be, they are going to have a massive hole to fill. Also, it might be a while before Bally Sports North is back in the good graces of Timberwolves fans.