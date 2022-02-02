Timberwolves Reportedly Rejected Trade Offer From Celtics

The Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves are in similar places in the standings in their respective conferences, and both are expected to be active before the NBA trade deadline.

However, the two sides reportedly could not come together on a deal recently, according to Jared Weiss and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was the reported centerpiece of trade discussions.

Boston wanted to send two complementary pieces to Minnesota in exchange for Beasley, but the offer was reportedly rebuffed.

“Boston explored a deal that would send Josh Richardson and one of either Romeo Langford and Aaron Nesmith to Minnesota for Malik Beasley, but Minnesota was not interested at the time as they sought to maintain flexibility for bigger moves at the deadline,” Weiss wrote.

The 25-year-old Beasley, who averaged 19.6 points per game last season, is producing 12.0 points per outing this year. He’s also contributing 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 34% from three-point range.

The Timberwolves are 26-25 and in seventh place in the Western Conference, while the Celtics are 27-25 and in ninth place in the East. Both teams would participate in the postseason play-in round if the regular season ended today.

The NBA trade deadline is set for February 10.