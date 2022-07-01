Timberwolves Star's Old Comment Going Viral After Rudy Gobert Trade

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 21: A general view of the Target Center during the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs on November 21, 2014 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Spurs defeated the Timberwolves 121-92. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

On paper, the Minnesota Timberwolves' frontcourt just got a lot better because they acquired Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz. However, the team's latest acquisition might not impress star guard Anthony Edwards.

This past season, Edwards made it clear that he wasn't intimidated by Gobert as a rim protector.

"I don’t get why we couldn’t finish on Rudy Gobert," Edwards said. "He don’t put no fear in my heart. I don’t know why."

When asked about Edwards' comments, Gobert responded: "If you're the best in the world at something, people become insecure and try to discredit you."

Ironically enough, these two stars are now teammates in Minnesota.

Any potential beef between Edwards and Gobert will most likely get squashed as soon as the three-time Defensive Player of the Year enters the locker room.

Nonetheless, fans are quite amused by Edwards' past comments about Gobert.

During the 2021-22 season, Gobert averaged 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. He'll try to transform the Timberwolves from a playoff team to a legitimate championship contender.