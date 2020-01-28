The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: The Timberwolves Might Have Had The Most Creative Kobe Bryant Tribute Yet

Kobe Bryant shoots a free throw for the Lakers against the Timberwolves.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 14: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a free throw to pass Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list during the second quarter of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 14, 2014 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

We’ve seen some incredible Kobe Bryant tributes over the last 24-plus hours, but the Minnesota Timberwolves may have had the most creative.

On December 14, 2014, Bryant passed Michael Jordan on the NBA’s all-time scoring list during a game in Minneapolis. He did so by hitting a free throw.

Tonight, after the Timberwolves won the opening tap, the team took an eight-second violation to honor Bryant, who wore No. 8 at the outset of his career. But they did so differently than other teams that done this previously.

Minnesota’s Andrew Wiggins placed the ball on the floor at the free throw line where Bryant surpassed MJ more than five years ago.

The Sacramento Kings, who are coached by Luke Walton, Kobe’s ex-teammate with the Lakers, responded by conceding a 24-second shot clock violation in Bryant’s honor.

Overall, the tributes from NBA teams have been incredibly thoughtful and touching. We’re going to see even more of them in the coming days.

It’s fitting for a player as significant as Kobe was.


Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.