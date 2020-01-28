We’ve seen some incredible Kobe Bryant tributes over the last 24-plus hours, but the Minnesota Timberwolves may have had the most creative.

On December 14, 2014, Bryant passed Michael Jordan on the NBA’s all-time scoring list during a game in Minneapolis. He did so by hitting a free throw.

Tonight, after the Timberwolves won the opening tap, the team took an eight-second violation to honor Bryant, who wore No. 8 at the outset of his career. But they did so differently than other teams that done this previously.

Minnesota’s Andrew Wiggins placed the ball on the floor at the free throw line where Bryant surpassed MJ more than five years ago.

8 seconds from us. 24 seconds from @sacramentokings. All for Mamba. pic.twitter.com/Yb1H70vQey — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 28, 2020

The Sacramento Kings, who are coached by Luke Walton, Kobe’s ex-teammate with the Lakers, responded by conceding a 24-second shot clock violation in Bryant’s honor.

Overall, the tributes from NBA teams have been incredibly thoughtful and touching. We’re going to see even more of them in the coming days.

It’s fitting for a player as significant as Kobe was.