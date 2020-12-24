Why D’Angelo Russell Isn’t Starting For Minnesota Tonight

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a huge splash last season by acquiring D’Angelo Russell prior to the trade deadline. He should form a dynamic duo with Karl-Anthony Towns, but he will not start tonight against the Detroit Pistons.

According to Jon Krawczynski of the Athletic, the Timberwolves didn’t have Russell at the start of shootaround on time due to a delay in his COVID-19 test results.

It appears that Russell is to blame for his test results not coming on time because the Timberwolves are not starting him in order to show they’re serious about following COVID-19 protocols. Taking his place in the starting lineup will be Ricky Rubio.

Russell will still be used off the bench tonight, but not being able to start in Minnesota’s season opener has to sting just a bit.

Russell will play tonight. But the Wolves appear to be setting strict expectations on following COVID protocols which is why he will not start. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) December 24, 2020

Russell and the rest of the Timberwolves will quickly learn that COVID-19 protocols need to be followed every single day.

The Timberwolves will most likely insert Russell back in the starting lineup after tonight’s game. He is without a doubt the best guard on Ryan Saunders’ team.

In only 13 games with the Timberwolves last season, Russell averaged 21.7 points and 6.6 assists per game.

Although he won’t start tonight’s game, Russell might just finish it if the score is close.