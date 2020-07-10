Missouri Senator Calls Out ESPN After Adrian Wojnarowski Email

Earlier today, United States Senator Josh Hawley revealed an old email from ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The email contained explicit language from Wojnarowski, who is regarded as the best in his field.

The email from Wojnarowski was a response to Hawley’s comments about the NBA apparently “refusing to support the United States Military.” His response featured two words: “F*** you.”

Wojnarowski issued an apology on Twitter, saying “I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake. I’m sorry for the way I handled myself and I am reaching out immediately to Senator Hawley to apologize directly. I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know my actions were unacceptable and should not reflect on any of them.”

Well, it didn’t take very long for Hawley to reply to this apology from Wojnarowski. Instead of taking the high road, he chose to call out Disney and ESPN.

“My phone has been ringing off the hook with lobbyists from ESPN, from Disney, the works,” Hawley wrote on Twitter. “Let’s make this simple. I’m inviting ESPN CEO Jimmy Pitaro to Washington. My office. Let’s sit down and discuss ESPN, China, the NBA. Look forward to his response.”

My phone has been ringing off the hook with lobbyists from @espn, from @Disney, the works. Let’s make this simple. I’m inviting ESPN CEO Jimmy Pitaro to Washington. My office. Let’s sit down and discuss ESPN, #China, the @NBA. Look forward to his response — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 10, 2020

Hawley also tweeted that he wants to see ESPN “call out” the NBA.

Considering that Wojnarowski is not really a confrontational person, it’s unlikely he responds again to Hawley regarding this situation. He did say he would reach out to him directly though.