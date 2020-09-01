More Details Are Emerging From Bronny James’ Esports News

Bronny James has been in the headlines over the past few days, but it’s not because of his skill on the hardwood. The talented 15-year-old recently joined FaZe Clan, one of the most popular eSports teams in the business.

Questions immediately emerged once the news broke about Bronny joining FaZe Clan, especially since he’s a high school recruit and could eventually commit to an elite-level basketball program.

According to TMZ, James is not actually signed to FaZe Clan. It’s possible that having a contract with the eSports organization could cause issues down the road if he plays college basketball.

TMZ spoke to a representative from FaZe Clan. That member admit that Bronny doesn’t have a contract with the group, but they are extremely excited to have him on the team.

“As an avid gamer himself, Bronny developed a relationship with FaZe talent over time playing CoD, Fortnite, NBA2K and more at a high skill level, and often with other FaZe members,” a representative from FaZe Clan told TMZ. “Everyone is incredibly excited to have him as our newest member.”

Bronny James Joins FaZe Clan, LeBron Approves!https://t.co/mlxd5kxyVU — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 31, 2020

As of now, it sounds like Bronny is just a “casual member” of FaZe Clan. Regardless, his popularity both on and off the court has led to this opportunity.

This move will give Bronny more recognition in the gaming industry, while allowing FaZe Clan to also branch out into the world of sports.

One thing is certain, Bronny is paving his own path to success.

[TMZ]