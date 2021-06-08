Look: Map Reveals Most ‘Hated’ NBA Player In Every State

NBA fans are a fierce bunch, which often means they’ll quickly run to the defense of their favorite players. However, a recent map revealed the most “hated” NBA player in each state, showing that the sport’s fans will just as soon go the other direction.

The study from SportsInsider.com used geotagged Twitter data from last month to discover which star player was the most disliked by state. Six players made the list, with two outranking the rest by a significant amount.

LeBron James received the “honor” in the most states, with 24 votes. The Los Angeles Lakers, four-time NBA champ was the most hated from Oregon all the way to New York, which isn’t exactly surprising given his vast success. No matter what fans in those states say, LeBron is one of the greatest of all-time and has made a significant impact off of the court during his time in the league.

Kyrie Irving ranked second on the list as the most hated player in 18 states. The Northeast/New England area carried most of the votes for the Brooklyn Nets point guard, most likely due to his tumultuous stint with the Boston Celtics. Joining a super team in Brooklyn also didn’t endear Irving to rest of the country.

Most Hated NBA Player in Each State (Via Sports Insider) pic.twitter.com/A8G5HkJCdG — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 8, 2021

Irving’s teammates, Kevin Durant and James Harden, ranked next on the list. Each of the Nets stars were revealed as the most hated in three different states. Interestingly enough, the duo fostered animosity in places where they used to play, with one of Durant’s votes coming from California and one of Harden’s coming from Texas.

Paul George and Russell Westbrook rounded out the list, each carrying one state. George somehow upset the citizens of Arizona, while Westbrook, unsurprisingly, earned the nod from Pennsylvania, where he’s had a few contentious encounters over the years.

Fans in the 50 states may be quick to hate on NBA players, but each of the six on this list are certified stars in today’s league. Fans might not like them, but they at least have to respect them.

[NBA Central]