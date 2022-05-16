Mother Of NBA Star's Kids Makes Troubling Accusation

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The longtime partner of Rajon Rondo is accusing the NBA point guard of brandishing a weapon and threatening her life last week.

Ashley Bachelor, who is the mother of Rondo's two children, says Rondo pulled a gun on her and threatened her life in front of their kids, according to TMZ Sports.

Bachelor also reportedly filed for an order of protection in Louisville last week.

The alleged incident occurred on May 11, while Rondo was playing video games with their son and Bachelor asked the boy to help fold laundry.

"Bachelor says Rajon became enraged and ripped the game console out of the wall in front of the kid," TMZ writes. "Ashley says Rajon then continued the destructive behavior, smashing everything from a teacup to outdoor lights and trash cans."

Rondo then reportedly made a death threat after Bachelor claims she tried to deescalate the situation. After leaving the premises briefly, Rondo allegedly returned with a gun.

In her emergency order of protection, Bachelor wrote that Rondo "has a history of volatile, erratic, explosive behavior" and is "verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive."

Rondo has yet to be arrested and charged with any crime. The 36-year-old just finished the 2021-22 season, during which he played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.