NBA World Reacts To The 2021 All-Star Game News

We’re starting to get some clarity on the NBA All-Star Game situation this year. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski the league and NBA Players Association are “progressing toward an agreement” to have the game on March 7 in Atlanta.

Right now, it looks like we’re going to get a one-night event, which will have both the game and the skills competitions that are normally held on All-Star Saturday Night. The league is looking to cut down on the normal fan fare of All-Star weekend, a multi-day event stocked with celebrities and parties and various other elements that aren’t COVID-19 safe at all.

“While a formal agreement has yet to be finalized, the NBA and NBPA have been working through the details of a scaled-down event that centers on transporting players in and out of Atlanta in a significantly shorter window of time than what would be required on a typical All-Star weekend,” Woj wrote in his ESPN.com report. “Safety protocols are among the details still being ironed out.”

Many will welcome having some sort of All-Star weekend. There is a real argument that doing so is unnecessarily risky, however, given everything that is going on. The NBA has had its hiccups already, in attempting to go forward without a bubble this season, and the All-Star game certainly isn’t an event necessary to finishing out the season.

If there's a positive coming out of the ASG they'll have to shut down the entire league. But sure, let's have an All-Star Game. https://t.co/88XawHouxm — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) February 2, 2021

Ultimately, this shows just how much everything — dating back to the bubble — has about money/making television partners happy. That’s all any of this, and the league should be embarrassed by the nakedness of it. https://t.co/5Xzw2JdqnC — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) February 2, 2021

The NBA wants to hold the All-Star Game in Atlanta next month? What could possibly go wrong? pic.twitter.com/W27VhGR1KD — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 2, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers is a proponent of having a game this year. “It’s good for the league,” he said today, amid reports that the league and players association is planning to host the event.

Doc Rivers is fine with the league having an All-Star game. He said “It’s good for the league. We should have one.” #Sixers — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) February 2, 2021

The MLB skipped its All-Star game this summer, as the league played an extremely abbreviated season. The NFL went to a virtual event for the Pro Bowl.

We’ll see what the NBA winds up deciding, but there are plenty who are going to want them to rethink things here.

[ESPN.com]