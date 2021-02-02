NBA World Reacts To The 2021 All-Star Game News

The Spun

We’re starting to get some clarity on the NBA All-Star Game situation this year. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski the league and NBA Players Association are “progressing toward an agreement” to have the game on March 7 in Atlanta.

Right now, it looks like we’re going to get a one-night event, which will have both the game and the skills competitions that are normally held on All-Star Saturday Night. The league is looking to cut down on the normal fan fare of All-Star weekend, a multi-day event stocked with celebrities and parties and various other elements that aren’t COVID-19 safe at all.

“While a formal agreement has yet to be finalized, the NBA and NBPA have been working through the details of a scaled-down event that centers on transporting players in and out of Atlanta in a significantly shorter window of time than what would be required on a typical All-Star weekend,” Woj wrote in his ESPN.com report. “Safety protocols are among the details still being ironed out.”

Many will welcome having some sort of All-Star weekend. There is a real argument that doing so is unnecessarily risky, however, given everything that is going on. The NBA has had its hiccups already, in attempting to go forward without a bubble this season, and the All-Star game certainly isn’t an event necessary to finishing out the season.

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers is a proponent of having a game this year. “It’s good for the league,” he said today, amid reports that the league and players association is planning to host the event.

The MLB skipped its All-Star game this summer, as the league played an extremely abbreviated season. The NFL went to a virtual event for the Pro Bowl.

We’ll see what the NBA winds up deciding, but there are plenty who are going to want them to rethink things here.

