NBA Reportedly Makes Decision On All-Star Festivities

The NBA All-Star Game is quickly approaching with the league’s best expected to descend upon Atlanta for the exhibition on March 7.

However, the NBA plans to incorporate more activities than just the actual game, making the weekend feel a bit more like a normal year.

According to league insider Shams Charania, the league will hold it’s normal trio of additional All-Star festivities this year. That means fans will be treated to the 3-point competition, the Skills Challenge and the Dunk Contest.

The first two events, the 3-point competition and the Skills Challenge, will take place prior to the tip of the NBA All-Star Game on March 7. The Dunk Contest will occur at halftime of the exhibition, per Charania’s league sources.

The NBA plans to hold the 3-point competition and Skills Challenge in pregame of the March 7 All-Star Game in Atlanta, and the Dunk Contest at halftime of game, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 15, 2021

Fans will be excited to watch the NBA’s best compete in the various skills challenges, which have often become the highlights of the weekend. However, the addition of the three events might not go over well with the players.

Already some of the league’s stars have been outspoken about their lack of desire to have an All-Star Game. LeBron James has led the charge, speaking plainly about his lack of excitement for the event.

“I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star Game this year,” James told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “I don’t even understand why we’re having an All-Star Game.”

“It’s the agreement that the players’ association and the league came about. … It’s out of my hands. I’ll be there if I’m selected. But I’ll be there physically, but not mentally.”

Other former All-Stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden supported LeBron’s comments soon after. However, it appears that the league will charge ahead with the weekend, despite it’s lack of support from some of its biggest stars.

Fans can tune-in to TNT to watch the NBA All-Star Game and the other skill competitions on March 7.