The voting is complete, and on Thursday night, the NBA officially announced the Eastern and Western Conference starters for the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta.

The captains for the game will be Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets for the East and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers for the West.

Durant will be joined by teammate Kyrie Irving, along with Joel Embiid, Bradley Beal and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Starting alongside James for the Western Conference will be Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard, Nikola Jokic and Stephen Curry.

Without question, all 10 of these guys are deserving starters. You can quibble with a couple of snubs–maybe Damian Lillard or Donovan Mitchell should be starting for the West–but this is a loaded lineup overall.

You can see the full fan voting results for the NBA All-Star Game below.

The 2021 NBA All-Star Game will be held on March 7 in Atlanta.