NBA Announces 3 Teams Canceled Their Practices Today

A view of the seats in an empty Staples Center.LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 22: View of the seats before Game Two of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the 2015 NBA Playoffs between the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on April 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The NBA remains focused on restarting its season inside the “bubble” in Orlando. Scrimmages will start in less than two weeks with real games on the way in three.

Given the nature of COVID-19, we’ve seen how fragile the restart process has been in American professional sports. MLS has canceled multiple games since play resumed, MLB players have tested positive since rejoining their teams and the NFL is still struggling to come to terms on protocols for its upcoming season.

Because of all this, the announcement from this afternoon that three NBA teams–the Los Angeles Clippers, Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns–canceled their scheduled practices and media availability for today has raised eyebrows.

As multiple writers have noted, hopefully it is just a rest day for all three teams and not something COVID-related.

We’ll update you on these canceled sessions when more information becomes available.

As of now, in case an NBA player does test positive for coronavirus inside the “bubble”, the league has put together multiple protocols to follow, which ESPN’s Baxter Holmes detailed recently.

There is a multi-step process for anyone who tests positive, and it includes a two-week period — either from the first positive test if the player remains asymptomatic or from the resolution of symptoms — after which a physician will make a determination that isolation can end. The player will then take a cardiac screening in accordance with criteria outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

If all goes well, the first games of the NBA restart will take place on Thursday, July 30.


