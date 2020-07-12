NBA Announces 3 Teams Canceled Their Practices Today

The NBA remains focused on restarting its season inside the “bubble” in Orlando. Scrimmages will start in less than two weeks with real games on the way in three.

Given the nature of COVID-19, we’ve seen how fragile the restart process has been in American professional sports. MLS has canceled multiple games since play resumed, MLB players have tested positive since rejoining their teams and the NFL is still struggling to come to terms on protocols for its upcoming season.

Because of all this, the announcement from this afternoon that three NBA teams–the Los Angeles Clippers, Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns–canceled their scheduled practices and media availability for today has raised eyebrows.

As multiple writers have noted, hopefully it is just a rest day for all three teams and not something COVID-related.

NBA says Clippers, Wizards and Suns all canceled team practices today. No reason given. Can assume they were just days off until told otherwise. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) July 12, 2020

We’ll update you on these canceled sessions when more information becomes available.

As of now, in case an NBA player does test positive for coronavirus inside the “bubble”, the league has put together multiple protocols to follow, which ESPN’s Baxter Holmes detailed recently.

There is a multi-step process for anyone who tests positive, and it includes a two-week period — either from the first positive test if the player remains asymptomatic or from the resolution of symptoms — after which a physician will make a determination that isolation can end. The player will then take a cardiac screening in accordance with criteria outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

If all goes well, the first games of the NBA restart will take place on Thursday, July 30.