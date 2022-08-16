NBA Announces Decision On Election Day Games

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 08: A diamond-themed logo commemorating the NBA's 75th anniversary is shown on the court during a game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Detroit Pistons during the 2021 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on August 8, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Thunder defeated the Pistons 76-72. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

When the NBA unveils its 2022-23 regular-season schedule, one day will be notably left blank.

The league confirmed Tuesday morning that no games will take place on Election Day. NBC News correspondent Shaquille Brewster broke the news, adding that all 30 teams will play the day before as part of a "Civic Engagement Night."

"The NBA today announced that no games will be played on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022," the NBA Communications account posted on Twitter. "The scheduling decision came out of the NBA family’s focus on promoting nonpartisan civic engagement and encouraging fans to make a plan to vote during midterm elections."

James Cadogan, the executive director of the NBA's Social Justice Coalition, noted the irregularity of this move in an exclusive interview with Brewster.

"We don't usually change the schedule for an external event, but voting and Election Day are obviously unique and critically important to our democracy," Cadogan said.

When asked how'd he respond to someone who called this scheduling change a mere symbolic gesture, Cadogan answered that "symbols really matter."

Because COVID-19 delayed the 2019-20 playoffs, the NBA had not started the next season by 2020's Election Day. However, Brewster noted that four games took place on Election Day during the 2018 midterms. That was down from six games in 2016 and eight in 2014.

The NBA will release the full schedule Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET.