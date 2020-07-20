The NBA announced extremely promising COVID-19 testing results from the Orlando bubble on Monday afternoon.

There were zero positive COVID-19 tests in the NBA’s latest testing. There have been 346 daily tests administered. Zero positive tests means one thing – the NBA bubble is working.

Adam Silver has implemented strict protocol for the NBA bubble at Orlando’s Disney World campus. Players aren’t allowed to leave the campus. No one can enter the campus, either, without authorization and prior testing.

As long as the bubble continues its strict protocol, the rest of the 2019-20 season is happening. This is a big day for sports fans as the NBA gets closer and closer to returning.

No player has tested positive for COVID-19 since the NBA's last round of testing, per release. The league has been testing 346 players daily. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) July 20, 2020

The resumption of the 2019-20 regular-season is set to take place on July 30. The Jazz and Pelicans will tip things off before the Lakers and Clippers face-off that same night.

The 22 teams in Orlando will play eight regular-season games before the postseason begins. The last eight games will determine playoff seeding in both the Western and Eastern Conferences. As of right now, the Lakers are the No. 1 seed in the west while the Milwaukee Bucks lead the standings in the east.

The Lakers, Bucks, Clippers and Celtics remain the four favorites to win the NBA Finals. Many expect the Lakers and Clippers to face off in the Western Conference Finals. The Bucks will have to fend off the Celtics and Raptors to emerge from the east.

The 2019-20 season resumes on July 30th. The latest COVID-19 testing numbers inspires confidence in the season actually resuming as planned.