NBA Announces Official Decision On 2021 Draft

The NBA announced today that the 2021 league draft will be held in person at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. two weeks from tonight.

Most notably, the league said tickets for the event will be going on sale to the general public on Monday morning at 10 a.m. ET. There’s no indication that vaccination status will matter when purchasing tickets.

There will also once again be an in-person green room for invited draftees this year after the entire event was done virtually in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The 2021 NBA Draft will air at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 29 on ABC and ESPN.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/aaMf0VvcKa — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 15, 2021

This will be the eighth NBA Draft held at Barclays Center, which has hosted the event since 2013. The Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. housed the 2011 and 2012 drafts.

Prior to that, the event was held at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan from 2001-10.