The NBA has been hit with heavy criticism for choosing to hold an All-Star Game this year. Will that same criticism spark Adam Silver to change his mind?

From the moment the league announced an All-Star Game, players have voiced their displeasure with the decision. Even LeBron James, often deemed the players’ unofficial spokesperson, has criticized the decision.

Despite the pushback, Silver and the NBA is moving forward with the All-Star Game, per NBA insider Marc Stein. The game will be played in Atlanta on Mar. 7.

“The NBA has officially announced it is holding an All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7,” Stein tweeted on Thursday.

Obviously fans are excited about the prospect of this year’s All-Star Game being played, as they should be. But the NBA’s decision could be met with even more pushback in coming weeks. Players don’t see the need for an All-Star Game this year in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.

LeBron James admitted earlier this month he was hoping to use All-Star weekend as a break to spend time with his family. Many players share a similar desire.

“I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star Game this year,” James told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin earlier this month. “I don’t even understand why we’re having an All-Star Game.”

James isn’t alone in his take. Plenty of players feel the same way. Despite the criticism, the NBA will indeed hold an All-Star Game this year. It will be played in Atlanta on Sunday, Mar. 7.